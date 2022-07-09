Kaia Gerber In Bikini Snuggles With Cuddle Buddy

When it comes to mother-daughter celebrity teams, Kaia and Cindy Crawford are at the top of the list. Kaia has been called her mother's twin, and because she has dipped her toe into the industry, it is difficult to tell the two apart, especially when they dress alike.
Despite their remarkable genetic similarity, they frequently appear on best-dressed lists decades apart because of their shared fashion sense. Gerber has donned numerous dresses over the years that are eerily identical to what her mother has worn.
Crawford, for instance, had a talent for putting together simple outfits using structured blazers and premium basics in the 1990s.
In 2022, Gerber styles her off-duty model outfits with oversized blazers, jeans, and simple tops, adhering to a similar design formula. She recently wore a dress inspired by her mom's 1991 collection.