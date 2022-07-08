'Let Me Do My Thing': Draymond Green Talks Unruly Fans On 'The Daily Show'

"Because if I can, then no problem. Let them yell what they want to yell, I can yell what I want to yell and I can continue down the court," he continued.

According to Green, he wants the same rules that apply to him and his teammates to apply to fans.

“At some point, you’re kind of allowing them to do this and encouraging it, in a way. Because they know, ‘If I say that to Draymond and he says that to me, he’s getting fined $25,000. He’s getting fined $50,000.’ So what I’ve said to Commish is, ‘No problem. That was fun. Let them do their thing, but let me do my thing and don’t hit my pocketbook,’” he explained.