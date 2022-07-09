Emily Ratajkowski catches the sunset in an electric pink mini dress
Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Revealing Pink Dress
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Proposed Lakers-Nets-Spurs Blockbuster Sends Kyrie Irving To LA & Russell Westbrook To San Antonio
Emily Is Taking In The Sunset In Style!
Top model and sometimes-actress Emily Ratajkowski is back at it again, stunning her fans with yet another gorgeous pose that showcases her sense of style. In a body-hugging pink dress, Emily kept tongues wagging as she took in the sunset in a Mediterranean setting.
There could not be a more picturesque view for her 29.4 million Instagram fans, and many of them would like to know exactly what she does to stay in such phenomenal shape. The long answer is Emily uses lots of different approaches to staying fit. Still, the short answer is that just about anyone can get into some of her exercises and maintain a healthy life.
Chef Emily, At Your Service!
One way to ensure that she keeps her daily caloric content down is by cooking for herself whenever possible. With her busy schedule, it is not always feasible to cook all her meals, but for the times that she can, Emily tries to reduce the amount of salt and sugar she has in her meals.
Being able to control what goes into her food has made a considerable change in Emily’s diet as she can remove lots of the fats, sugars, and sodium that tend to come with processed food.
Plus, her home servings are far smaller than those in restaurants, particularly if she is in the States. Another method Emily uses is slow-boiling and steaming her vegetables, a move that benefits her body even more.
Moderation Is The Key To Success
Although Emily doesn’t avoid many foods, the ones she loves are eaten in moderation to ensure that she has a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, lean protein, and fiber.
These macro and micronutrients have been known to fight inflammation and help stave off cravings. The results have made her decisions worth it, and many of her fans have successfully used some of her techniques.
Juicing Keeps Emily Feeling Good
Emily is a huge fan of juicing and particularly likes beet and turmeric juices because of the carotenoids they hold that help with nitrates and eye health. Beets help to increase blood flow, support brain function, and aerobic performance. And now, with a baby to chase after, Emily needs all the energy she can get!