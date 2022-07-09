Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Revealing Pink Dress

One way to ensure that she keeps her daily caloric content down is by cooking for herself whenever possible. With her busy schedule, it is not always feasible to cook all her meals, but for the times that she can, Emily tries to reduce the amount of salt and sugar she has in her meals.

Being able to control what goes into her food has made a considerable change in Emily’s diet as she can remove lots of the fats, sugars, and sodium that tend to come with processed food.

Plus, her home servings are far smaller than those in restaurants, particularly if she is in the States. Another method Emily uses is slow-boiling and steaming her vegetables, a move that benefits her body even more.