The Dallas Mavericks are one of the NBA teams that are expected to be active on the trade market this summer. The Mavericks may have made it to the Western Conference Finals last season, but their matchup against the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors proved that they need more star power around Luka Doncic to have a realistic chance of winning the NBA championship title. After successfully acquiring Christian Wood from the Houston Rockets, the Mavericks could look to add an All-Star-caliber point guard who will fill the huge hole that Jalen Brunson left in their backcourt.
NBA Rumors: Nets Could Trade Ben Simmons To Mavs For Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber & Two Lottery-Protected Future 1st-Rounders
Ben Simmons To Dallas Mavericks
One of the most interesting trade targets for the Mavericks is Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a list of simple trades that could make a significant impact in the 2022-23 NBA season. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable the Mavericks to pair Simmons with Luka Doncic in Dallas.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be sending a trade package that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber, and two lottery-protected future first-round picks to the Nets in exchange for Simmons.
Mavs Take A Chance On Ben Simmons
Trading for Simmons would be a huge gamble for the Mavericks but if he could regain his confidence and return to his All-Star form, he would undeniably be an incredible addition to their roster. Though his three-point shooting is still a work in progress, Simmons is a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Aside from addressing their need for a new primary playmaker, he would also give the Mavericks a reliable scoring option next to Doncic, a great rebounder, and an elite defender.
Adding him to the core of Doncic, Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., and JaVale McGee would strengthen the Mavericks' chances of beating the Warriors and other powerhouse teams in a best-of-seven series.
Nets Get Valuable Assets For Ben Simmons
The proposed blockbuster deal with the Mavericks would make sense for the Nets if they don't consider Simmons part of their long-term future. By sending Simmons and the three years and $113.5 million left in his contract to Dallas, the Nets would be receiving two solid veteran role players in Dinwiddie and Kleber and two future first-round picks. If the Nets end up losing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild, they could move Dinwiddie and Kleber in a separate deal to get more young players and future draft assets.
Impact On Potential Kevin Durant Trade
The hypothetical blockbuster deal would also make it easier for the Nets to move Kevin Durant. With Simmons gone, the Nets would no longer have any problem accepting a trade package that includes a player who has signed a designated player rookie contract extension.
"Moving the three-time All-Star now opens up a lot more trade possibilities for Kevin Durant, as players who are on designated rookie extensions could now come back to Brooklyn in a trade with Simmons gone," Swartz wrote. "This could help facilitate a Durant trade to the Miami Heat (with Bam Adebayo involved), Denver Nuggets (Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.) or Golden State Warriors (Andrew Wiggins), among others."