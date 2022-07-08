NBA Rumors: Nets Could Trade Ben Simmons To Mavs For Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber & Two Lottery-Protected Future 1st-Rounders

One of the most interesting trade targets for the Mavericks is Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a list of simple trades that could make a significant impact in the 2022-23 NBA season. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable the Mavericks to pair Simmons with Luka Doncic in Dallas.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be sending a trade package that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Maxi Kleber, and two lottery-protected future first-round picks to the Nets in exchange for Simmons.