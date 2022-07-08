Emma Corrin has expressed their fascination with Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause's relationship with her new lover, G Flip. The Crown actor shared their interest in the intriguing relationship.
Emma Corrin Comments On 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause's Relationship With G Flip
'Sexual Awakening'
During an interview with Vogue, Corrin expressed their interest in the intriguing relationship between Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and non-binary Australian rapper G Flip. The actor talked about the couple's music video together and explained they felt the couple was having a "teenage sexual awakening." Stause first revealed her relationship with Flip during Selling Sunset's first reunion special in May.
On Gender Fluidity
Talking about gender fluidity and non-binary identity, Corrin explained they felt "gender just isn't something that feels fixed." They further explained, "I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me." The actor, who came out as a queer in 2021, also talked about the pronouns they preferred.
They explained how they feel "much more seen" when referred to as "they." Although their closest friends still refer to them as "she," it was a different thing because they know all about Corrin. The My Policeman star also talked about the "intense pressure" they feel to justify their identity. They also shared how they were working out complex gender and sexuality but still seeing a guy. Corrin expressed it felt very juxtaposing even though they are happy.
'Unlocked' Relationship
Stause opened up about her relationship with Flip and is now learning to put down her walls. In an interview with Vogue, the 40-year-old explained the reason the term "unlocked" was the best description of their relationship. "It's when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support," the Under Construction author explained.
She also explained her favorite part was being around Flip as it was always a "mood-lifting experience". The All My Children alum also opened up about wanting children but explained "that's not where" her partner was at the moment. The pair's relationship is very special to Stause who cherishes every moment spent with her 27-year-old partner.
Stause And G Flip's Love Life
According to People, The couple first went public with their relationship during the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset. Stause was asked by the moderator Tan France if she was seeing someone special five months after splitting with Jason Oppenheim. She then opened up about her relationship with Flip and also shared the story of how they connected. She was in Flip's music video about a chaotic love story since she loved acting.
On the People Every Day podcast, the Australian rapper also shared how they met Stause. They met last year on Halloween, although the duo was still with their partners who they separated from now. Flip explained the duo found a lot of similarities even though others thought they were from different corners of the world.