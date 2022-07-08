Emma Corrin Comments On 'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause's Relationship With G Flip

Talking about gender fluidity and non-binary identity, Corrin explained they felt "gender just isn't something that feels fixed." They further explained, "I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me." The actor, who came out as a queer in 2021, also talked about the pronouns they preferred.

They explained how they feel "much more seen" when referred to as "they." Although their closest friends still refer to them as "she," it was a different thing because they know all about Corrin. The My Policeman star also talked about the "intense pressure" they feel to justify their identity. They also shared how they were working out complex gender and sexuality but still seeing a guy. Corrin expressed it felt very juxtaposing even though they are happy.