NBA Rumors: Proposed Warriors-Nets Blockbuster Sends Kevin Durant, Seth Curry & Joe Harris To Golden State

Though there's only a minimal chance for the proposed blockbuster deal to happen this summer, the idea of reuniting with Durant while acquiring two veteran sharpshooters in Curry and Harris would definitely intrigue the Warriors. Durant may already be 33, but he's still a better all-around scorer than Green, Wiggins, and Poole combined. Durant would no longer have a hard time building chemistry with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson since they played together in Golden State for three years.

Meanwhile, though they aren't All-Stars, Seth Curry and Harris would also be intriguing additions to the Warriors' core. With their ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc and play unselfish basketball, they would perfectly fit with Coach Steve Kerr's system.