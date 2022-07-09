Anna Kendrick Stuns In High-Slit Dress

Close up of Anna Kendrick
At the BAFTAs, Anna Kendrick showed off a flown-up dress and said "good morning" to her admirers. No one seemed to mind the 36-year-old posting gorgeous and leggy pictures. The Love Life star wore a pleated and short-slit dress to the BAFTAs, and Anna shared lovely photos of her outfit on Instagram. Anna's Instagram has been quiet lately, except for some recent postings.

Before attending the glamorous awards night, Anna updated her Instagram in April with a front yard and an outdoor photo of herself posing fully dressed. The blown-up dress seemed to amuse both of her 21 million fans.

Anna Looked Stunning For The BAFTAs

The metallic Zuhair Murad dress emphasized the 5'2" star's killer assets and featured a crisscross, strappy top half, and tight waist. Anna has been joking that wearing high heels during quarantine has caused her to gain "10 inches." In a strappy pair of black shoes, the brunette was lengthening her legs, and the train of her dress was also visible billowing in the wind.

She received compliments from followers as the post received over 1 million likes.

Anna Kendrick Attends 'Love Life' Premier In Pink

Anna Kendrick wore a vivid pink strapless mini dress at the Love Life season two launch. As she walked the red carpet, the 36-year-old attracted attention in the satin dress. The adorable dress had a plunging neckline accentuating the little star's tiny waist.

However, the garment had shrunk and had a train with intricate draping. The Portland, Maine, native had her brown hair pulled up in a lavish ponytail positioned in the center of her head. A pair of black open-toe heels with a bow and a dazzling circle pendant completed the ensemble.

Girls Trip In Iceland

The actors posted pictures to Instagram during a trip to the Nordic country with friends, posing for photos with Rooks and other friends while enjoying the snowy landscape and well-known hot springs.

She poses on an ATV with Kendrick and Rooks in a picture uploaded by Apatow on Thursday to Instagram. Apatow grinned as she gripped the car's handles. The three women were all wearing bright orange snowsuits and helmets.

Having More Fun In Life

Last year, Anna shared with Shape her perspective on life after the pandemic;

"I'm trying to have a sense of play," adding: "A lot of my life over the last decade has been work, recover, work, recover. That doesn't leave much room for anything else.

That's the mindset and the reality for a lot of people. You work and then recover so you can work some more. Putting some fun and silliness into my life is one of my goals."

