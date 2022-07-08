Matthew McConaughey recently appeared on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where the actor spoke of the change that is so badly needed around the world.
'It All Starts With You And I': Matthew McConaughey Talks Making A Societal Change
The Latest
Matthew McConaughey Thinks Everyone Should Take A Good Look In The Mirror
Amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a growing food crisis, and racial and other divisions, Matthew McConaughey spoke to Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, about what he believes could truly be a difference-maker in today's society.
"I believe it all starts with you and I in the mirror," McConaughey explained to Barrymore, via a clip shared on YouTube on July 7.
Matthew McConaughey Said People Need To Try To Be A 'Little Bit Better'
"I don’t know how to make a collective change out there. I don’t know what the policy is to help the world get along better," McConaughey continued. "But I do truly believe that if each one of us look in the mirror and say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna be a little bit better today, I’m gonna be a little bit more fair today, I’m gonna take a little bit more responsibility today to therefore get to my freedom tomorrow.’"
Matthew McConaughey Believes People Have The Ability To Make A Collective Change
According to McConaughey, he believes that if enough people do that, they will be able to make "a collective change."
"That’s the soldiers that I think we can all be going forward so we can have a little evolution and have fun doing it too, break a sweat,” he explained.
Matthew McConaughey Revealed He's An Advocate Of Journaling On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Also on The Drew Barrymore Show, via Zee 5, McConaughey revealed that he started keeping a journal when he was 14 because he was feeling confused about something that was happening in his life at that time.
"I was confused and I wrote down every question that popped in my head and every little problem I had. Later on, I continued to write when things were going well... But when I look back, I think to myself the kind of flow I was in at that time," he shared, noting that many people, both male and female, who are that age start journaling.
"What journaling does for me is that I don’t write things so I can remember, I write things down so I can forget them," McConaughey added.