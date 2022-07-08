'It All Starts With You And I': Matthew McConaughey Talks Making A Societal Change

Also on The Drew Barrymore Show, via Zee 5, McConaughey revealed that he started keeping a journal when he was 14 because he was feeling confused about something that was happening in his life at that time.

"I was confused and I wrote down every question that popped in my head and every little problem I had. Later on, I continued to write when things were going well... But when I look back, I think to myself the kind of flow I was in at that time," he shared, noting that many people, both male and female, who are that age start journaling.

"What journaling does for me is that I don’t write things so I can remember, I write things down so I can forget them," McConaughey added.