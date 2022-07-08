'It All Starts With You And I': Matthew McConaughey Talks Making A Societal Change

Matthew McConaughey in brown suit and glasses
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Matthew McConaughey recently appeared on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where the actor spoke of the change that is so badly needed around the world.

The Latest

Anna Kendrick's Latest Relationship May Have Come To An End

Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Endless Legs In Bikini

Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Silk Dress

'I'm Very Embarrassed About The Band': Cazzie David Comments On Her Mom's Ukulele Band

Charles Barkley Says Modern NBA Players Are 'Rich Spoiled Brats'

Matthew McConaughey Thinks Everyone Should Take A Good Look In The Mirror

Matthew McConaughey in white shirt and blue suit
Shutterstock | 751606

Amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a growing food crisis, and racial and other divisions, Matthew McConaughey spoke to Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, about what he believes could truly be a difference-maker in today's society.

"I believe it all starts with you and I in the mirror," McConaughey explained to Barrymore, via a clip shared on YouTube on July 7.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Matthew McConaughey Said People Need To Try To Be A 'Little Bit Better'

Matthew McConaughey waves in gray suit
Shutterstock | 842245

"I don’t know how to make a collective change out there. I don’t know what the policy is to help the world get along better," McConaughey continued. "But I do truly believe that if each one of us look in the mirror and say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna be a little bit better today, I’m gonna be a little bit more fair today, I’m gonna take a little bit more responsibility today to therefore get to my freedom tomorrow.’"

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Matthew McConaughey Believes People Have The Ability To Make A Collective Change

Matthew McConaughey in brown suit and black shirt
Shutterstock | 673594

According to McConaughey, he believes that if enough people do that, they will be able to make "a collective change."

"That’s the soldiers that I think we can all be going forward so we can have a little evolution and have fun doing it too, break a sweat,” he explained.

Matthew McConaughey Revealed He's An Advocate Of Journaling On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Matthew McConaughey smiles with curly hair
Shutterstock | 921176

Also on The Drew Barrymore Show, via Zee 5, McConaughey revealed that he started keeping a journal when he was 14 because he was feeling confused about something that was happening in his life at that time.

"I was confused and I wrote down every question that popped in my head and every little problem I had. Later on, I continued to write when things were going well... But when I look back, I think to myself the kind of flow I was in at that time," he shared, noting that many people, both male and female, who are that age start journaling.

"What journaling does for me is that I don’t write things so I can remember, I write things down so I can forget them," McConaughey added.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.