Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne's Friendship

Not only are they costars now, but they have shared intimate moments on-screen. In the most recent episode, sharing a kiss between the two was not awkward for them at all. According to Delevigne, "It was just hysterical." She told E! News: "It's just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it's the comfortability, and you kind of have fun with it. Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?"

Gomez also shared similar sentiments about starring with Delevigne. In a December 2021 interview, she said: "We just did our first day together yesterday. It's so fun. We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well."