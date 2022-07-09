Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne are Hollywood starlets and best friends. Gomez, most recently known for starring in Only Murders in the Building, welcome Delevingne onto the show's second season. Delevingne plays Alice, an art gallery owner who has a romance with Gomez's character, Mabel Mora. Let's talk about their friendship that goes beyond the show.
Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne's Friendship
They Have Shared On-Screen Moments
Not only are they costars now, but they have shared intimate moments on-screen. In the most recent episode, sharing a kiss between the two was not awkward for them at all. According to Delevigne, "It was just hysterical." She told E! News: "It's just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it's the comfortability, and you kind of have fun with it. Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?"
Gomez also shared similar sentiments about starring with Delevigne. In a December 2021 interview, she said: "We just did our first day together yesterday. It's so fun. We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well."
They Have Matching Tattoos
The pair have matching tattoos together of watercolor roses. About the tattoos, Gomez says: "It means a couple of different things. Cara [is] one of my best friends that I've known for [a long time]. I was maybe 16 when I met her. She calls me 'Rosebud.' So, it's a nickname. I've always wanted a rose and now I got one and I love it."
They Have Navigated The Hollywood Spotlight Together
Remember the "Bad Blood" video? In 2015, Taylor Swift made a statement with her best friends when they all walked the MTV VMA red carpet together in honor of the video's "Video of the Year" nomination - which ended up taking the win.
Cindy Crawford, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo, Martha Hunt, Jessica Alba, Serayah, Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham, Hailee Steinfeld, Ellie Goulding, Gigi Hadid, Hayley Williams, Zendaya, Lily Aldridge, Gomez, and Delevigne received backlash after making their friendship so public. However, the pair navigated the spotlight with grace.
They Have Been Friends For Over A Decade
The pair have actually been friends since their teenage years. And through it all, their friendship has stayed close.
About their first meeting, Delevingne said: "We met on the side of a green, grassy hill running around in our clothing. We got on very well, straightaway, and were bonding over music. We were just so young then. It's crazy. It was just very funny to be sitting and laughing about the fact that we have dogs, and we're so old now – not really old, but we've just come so far."