Candice Swanepoel In Swimsuit Is 'Mrs. Summer'

If Candice Swanepoel isn't promoting her brand, she's having fun; whatever she decides to do, you can count on Candice to slay! Candice Swanepoel has undoubtedly loved the warmer weather, as evidenced by the numerous bikini looks she has dazzled in.

The supermodel's figure was made for a bikini, which is not even for discussion. She tries to put it in our faces by presenting herself as Mrs. Summer and donning checkered swimwear. Of course, we agree that the title is fitting for her.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.