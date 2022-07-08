Candice Swanepoel In Swimsuit Is 'Mrs. Summer'

If Candice Swanepoel isn't promoting her brand, she's having fun; whatever she decides to do, you can count on Candice to slay! Candice Swanepoel has undoubtedly loved the warmer weather, as evidenced by the numerous bikini looks she has dazzled in.

The supermodel's figure was made for a bikini, which is not even for discussion. She tries to put it in our faces by presenting herself as Mrs. Summer and donning checkered swimwear. Of course, we agree that the title is fitting for her.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Meet Mrs. Summer

Candice Swanepoel in off-shoulder shirt
Shutterstock | 2131613

Candice flaunted her toned figure while donning a yellow and white square-cut checkered bikini top that teased some cleavage. She accessorized her appearance with a red bucket hat and a beaded necklace, but her sleek belly still stood out, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that she had been working out in the gym. She combined her bikini top with checkered blue and white shorts as she completed her look with minimal or no makeup at all.

Mrs. Summer

Tropic Of C Collaborates With Alo Yoga Swimwear

Several weeks have been devoted to promoting the newly released swimsuits on Candice Swanepoel's Instagram page. The actress collaborated with Alo Yoga for an enhanced swimwear essentials line.

In an exclusive interview with Women's wear daily, Candice explained the designs of the collaboration:

"I wanted this collection to be about simplicity, elegance, and power," Swanepoel said. "The pieces are simple with unique colors, which I think will stand out on any summer adventure. Each piece is designed to accentuate the female form, so fit has always been a key part of my designs, and you can feel it when you put these pieces on."

Putting Her Jaw-Dropping Body On Display

The 33-year-old promoted a new partnership between Alo and her swimwear label, Tropic Of C, and looked every inch the blonde bombshell. Stretching across a lounge chair to best show off her shape, Candice bared her spectacular bikini physique in a barely-there two-piece.

In a creative flourish, the South African supermodel's chair in the photo of her soaking up the sun was partially buried in a swimming pool.

Candice Prioritises Being A Mom

Candice recently celebrated her son's fourth birthday and has once opened up to Vogue about the ups and downs of being a mother. Although she sees it as a blessing, she mentioned it comes with a lot of work;

“I think once you become a mum, it shifts, and you see everybody differently,” she said.

