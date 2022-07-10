Alexandra Daddario In Swimsuit Shows Some Skin

Alexandra rose to fame after her role in Baywatch. Her journey in the filming industry started in the 2000s after making appearances in various films. She won numerous awards that brought her to the attention of some of Hollywood's biggest producers and casting agencies.

She's also known for starring in San Andreas, Parenthood, and White Collar. Recently, Daddario is starring in The White Lotus, HBO'S buzz-worthy series. The show has already been picked up for another season, with the first being hailed for some of the season's most intriguing storylines.

Anticipation is at an all-time high about the plot for the next season, but so far, all information has been kept under wraps by the team's producers and directors.