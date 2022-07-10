Alexandra Daddario In Swimsuit Shows Some Skin

Alexandra Daddario
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

The actress has been very active on social media throughout the summer.

Alexandra Is Serving Some Serious Backside!

Alexandra Daddario is bringing the sexy again just in time for the summer! The actress always posts sexy photos dressed in bikinis, making it difficult to deny her beauty, and her fans can see that she is living it up with her busy life as one of Hollywood's young leading ladies.

The Baywatch star's caption showed the star was having a great time with her boyfriend. While flaunting her toned body legs, her Instagram fans were impressed and showed Alexandra some love with plenty of supportive comments and well-wishes.

Alexandra Was A 'Baywatch' Babe

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra rose to fame after her role in Baywatch. Her journey in the filming industry started in the 2000s after making appearances in various films. She won numerous awards that brought her to the attention of some of Hollywood's biggest producers and casting agencies.

She's also known for starring in San Andreas, Parenthood, and White Collar. Recently, Daddario is starring in The White Lotus, HBO'S buzz-worthy series. The show has already been picked up for another season, with the first being hailed for some of the season's most intriguing storylines.

Anticipation is at an all-time high about the plot for the next season, but so far, all information has been kept under wraps by the team's producers and directors.

Alexandra Works Out And Gets Great Results

Alexandra Daddario
Daddario commits five days a week to work out, and her consistency shows. Her workout mainly includes high-intensity exercises balanced with free weights, resistance bands, spiders, and TRX straps.

Her workout routine works well for her, and every now and then, she likes to switch things up a bit to ensure she doesn't get bored. To keep up with her workout routine, Alex maintains her diet even though she doesn't have a strict diet routine.

Alexandra Is Coming To AMC This Fall

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario has landed a new role at AMC. Alexandra will also star in a new cable series, Mayfair Witches playing Rowan Mayfair. The new series is based on the book The Lives of Mayfair Witches.

Written by Anne Rice, this is the latest production based on the author's works, considered one of the most prominent commercial writers of the 20th and 21st centuries. Plot details are said to follow the book closely, but no word yet on who else rounds out the ensemble cast.

