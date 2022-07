Barkley has some valid points in the game being less physical nowadays than it was back in the day. Several fans have complained about that, yet the league will continue to advocate for player safety, as they should.

The game has changed a lot. It's more perimeter-oriented, more jump-shot happy, and less bruising. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Yes, defense is a lost art nowadays and that could make the game slightly boring from time to time. But having one of the greatest hoopers of all time constantly bashing the product isn't good for the league. Like everything, it's just a matter of adapting and embracing the new days.