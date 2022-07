The 2022 Idaho gubernatorial election will take place in November this year, while the primary elections were held in May.

The incumbent governor, Brad Little, easily beat his main conservative challenger Janice McGeachin, winning 53 percent of the vote to her 32 percent.

McGeachin enjoyed the support of former President Donald Trump, but that evidently did not help much.

McGeachin was also backed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who now insists Idaho's gubernatorial primaries were rigged.