There's no denying that the Green Bay Packers could use an upgrade at the WR position. Losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the same offseason was a big blow for Matt LaFleur's offense, especially with Nathaniel Hackett also heading out the door.

They brought in plenty of fresh talent via the NFL Draft. However, expecting the rookies to make an immediate impact may not be the safest choice for the Cheeseheads.