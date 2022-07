As reported by Fortune, TMTG received subpoenas last week from a grand jury in New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last year, investors committed to pumping more than $1 billion into TMTG, but the deal cannot go through until Digital World Acquisition Corp. purchases TMTG.

Due to the investigations, it is unclear if the merger will even take place, so Trump is unable to take his company public.

As the publication noted, Digital World is a blank-check company, and these companies are typically "allowed to sell stock to the public quickly without the usual regulatory disclosures and delays, but only if they haven’t already lined up possible acquisition targets."