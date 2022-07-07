Danica Patrick Is Gorgeous In Bikini

Close up of Danica Patrick smiling
Danica Patrick, the successful female race car driver, recently spoke about her body confidence. She had her breast implants removed owing to health concerns, Patrick disclosed. The veteran IndyCar driver acknowledged that she wished she had never felt the need to get them. Danica now makes it a point to express her admiration for women online. A fan page shared a throwback photo of her; she looks lovely.

Read on to see the photo

Something Old From Fans

Danica Patrick in white dress
True to what Patrick said when she removed her breast implants this year, there was nothing wrong with her body except her warped perception. A fan page set up in 2013 shared a picture of the former race car driver pre-surgery; she looked beautiful. She wore a white bikini top bra and her racing jacket halfway showing off her shoulder with her long black hair falling in messy waves around her face.

Starting Her Week On The Beach

Danica posted a photo of an ordinary day at the beach with her buddies to her 800-plus thousand followers. The remaining slides show her riding a bike and having a loaf of bread with avocado toppings. However, in some of the slides, she wears loose slacks and a tan shirt while grinning at the camera. She is also sporting light makeup.

....And this is just the start of a week at the beach! ☀️ 🏖 🍷

She captioned.

4th Of July Celebrations With Friends

Many Americans are debating that their perfect backyard cookout spreads as the country celebrates its birthday on Monday. Danica Patrick, a former driver for NASCAR and IndyCar, seems to have a favorite food: dip. She showcased her dream Fourth of July dinner on Instagram on Monday.

Her celebration of the Fourth of July didn't finish with food; she dressed in a pretty lacy white outfit and went out with friends to continue the festivities. In addition to the lacy dress, she wore gym clothes with American-inspired prints as she strolled along the beach.

Danica Is A Deep Thinking Hippie Chick

On social media, Danica Patrick has remained transparent. In a recent Instagram post, the former NASCAR and IndyCar racer shared a new side of herself, and her fans are loving it,

I’m a deep thinking hippie chick who loves to learn...... so what would you guys like me to do podcasts about?! Or, who would you like me to do them with?! • Health, aliens, fitness, philosophy, entrepreneurs, food, space, scientist, anti-aging, travel....??????? Tell me what and who you’re curious about!

