Christina Aguilera Enjoys Pool Time In Swimsuit

Christina Aguilera has professed her love for the color red, and a recent look had fans reminiscing about one of her iconic looks from the ‘Dirty’ era of her career. The 41-year-old took to the pool to serve her fans with a one-piece red and white swimsuit that was simultaneously sultry and sweet.

Even 20 years later, Xtina looks great and shows no signs of slowing down as her music career sets off in a new direction. Now she has made quite a name for herself in South America, where her Latin remixes and albums have endeared her to a new legion of Spanish-speaking fans.