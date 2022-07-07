Thylane Blondeau In Bikini Flaunts Beauty

Close up of Thylane Blondeau with her lips parted
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
chisom

French model Thylane Blondeau showed off her beauty in a new picture of herself on the beach. The 20-year-old also used the opportunity to model her necklace from APM jewelers - talk about killing two birds with a stone.

Last month, she collaborated with a fashion label Etam for a new swimsuit collection adding her youthful charm to the pieces. Before that, she walked in its Summer show and has decided to take a break after all that hard work.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

A Look At Elizabeth Hurley's Romance History

Sydney Sweeney Clocks 4 Million Views In Bikini

Kristin Cavallari In Bikini Enjoys Day Out With 'Modern Family'

'I Have Always Felt Spiritually British': Tessa Thompson Shares Her Love For London

The Luxe Lifestyle Of Megan Thee Stallion's Dog 4oe

Showing Off Her Beauty

Thylane Blondeau close up
Shutterstock | 517963

Blondeau knows she's a vision to behold especially since she earned the title of the Most Beautiful Girl in the World at 6. She showed off her makeup-free face on the beach as she enjoyed a glass of creamy drink. The model wore a bright red bikini consisting of a triangle top and matching bottoms while she packed her hair into a messy bun. She also remembered to wear a bold black sunglass and accessorized her look with earrings in her multiple ear piercings and a double-layered necklace.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Posing For Her Mom, Veronika Loubry

Blondeau staged a mini photoshoot for her latest collection using her famous mother, Veronika Loubry as her photographer. She looked beautiful in a close-up shot taken of her in the pool with the water droplets on her body and her hair sleeked back.

Blondeau wore a blue and black zebra print bikini from her collection flaunting her toned abs and body tattoos. The different slides showed each angle of her body and face giving would-be consumers a full view of the swimwear and her pretty face.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

More Pieces From The Etam Collection

Thylane Blondeau in beige dress
Shutterstock | 1092671

More pieces from her Etam collection include a silk slip dress, a solid-colored one-piece cutout, and a beautiful seafoam green three-piece with a matching bucket hat. The seafoam set has a triangle top with double straps, a thin waist bottom, and rolled short-sleeve shirt cover-up.

Click the video to see the pieces.

Indulging Her Other Passion - Photography

In case you didn't know, Blondeau has a second passion that's not modeling but related - photography. She has a separate Instagram account @_enalyht_ dedicated to this passion where she shares her pictures. However, it's a private account that requires a request before access.

Blondeau shared an image of her creative process as she sat on a rocky staircase trying to capture the horizon and sea.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.