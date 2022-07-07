'Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey Responds To Fans Labeling Her 'A Bully'

Brooke and Nia's fight began after Nia posted a meme about wedlock baby showers. Brooke felt her fellow Basketball Wives star was taking a dig at Angel who was set to celebrate her unborn child's gender reveal party, and decided to call her out. However, what started as an exchange of words quickly escalated to the point where the ladies threw objects at each other.

According to Urban Belle, Following the steamy episode, fans felt Brooke's reaction was a little bit over the top and she was labeled a bully. Brooke wasn't fine with the way fans viewed her actions and she fired back at critics on Twitter. The TV personality wrote,

"It was champagne in a plastic cup. I felt as tho they were antagonizing me. That was better than me getting physical (editing)."

Brooke insinuated that she had no intention to let an opportunity for fun slide. She also noted that the VH1 show was for entertainment, so going all out does not mean she is being "thirsty or looking for attention" but simply doing her job. After the brief explanation, Brooke went on to clarify that she was not a bully, but someone who "naturally talks aggressively."