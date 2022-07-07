Brooke Bailey is not one to let any criticisms slide. The Basketball Wives star fired back at fans who labeled her a bully after the steamy argument she had with Nia Dorsey ahead of Angel Brinks' gender reveal party. Here is what she tweeted in her defense.
'Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey Responds To Fans Labeling Her 'A Bully'
Brooke Denies Being A Bully
Brooke and Nia's fight began after Nia posted a meme about wedlock baby showers. Brooke felt her fellow Basketball Wives star was taking a dig at Angel who was set to celebrate her unborn child's gender reveal party, and decided to call her out. However, what started as an exchange of words quickly escalated to the point where the ladies threw objects at each other.
According to Urban Belle, Following the steamy episode, fans felt Brooke's reaction was a little bit over the top and she was labeled a bully. Brooke wasn't fine with the way fans viewed her actions and she fired back at critics on Twitter. The TV personality wrote,
"It was champagne in a plastic cup. I felt as tho they were antagonizing me. That was better than me getting physical (editing)."
Brooke insinuated that she had no intention to let an opportunity for fun slide. She also noted that the VH1 show was for entertainment, so going all out does not mean she is being "thirsty or looking for attention" but simply doing her job. After the brief explanation, Brooke went on to clarify that she was not a bully, but someone who "naturally talks aggressively."
Brooke And Nia's Fallout On The Recent Episode Of 'Basketball Wives'
Nia's meme about out-of-wedlock baby shower food, led to a lot of drama at co-star Angel’s gender reveal party. When Angel and a few of the Basketball Wives ladies saw Nia's post about wedlock babies, they took it as a jab towards the expectant mom and they decided to call her out.
Brooke and DJ Duffey seemed particularly offended by the actress's post and as they challenged her this led to a Brooke and Nia clash. The ladies also involved Angel’s partner Roccstar as they felt he needed to confront Nia. The ladies' argument soon began to intensify and in the end, Angel decided to have Nia leave the event.
Other Update On Brooke
Brooke seems to be enjoying her life as a single woman. Earlier this year the TV personality clarified that she was happily single, sharing an image on social media that read,
"Wife sounds better than girlfriend but single sounds better than stupid."
According to The Jasmine Brand, Brooke and Ronnie Holland tied the knots in 2014, and in 2016 they renewed their vows in Malibu, California. It's unclear when the couple called it quits and Brookes made sure to clear her social media of any information about her ex-husband.
Brooke's Older Relationships
Back in 2014 just before Brooke and Ronnie got married the mom-of-three reflected on her previous marriage in an interview about relationships. At the time Brooke admitted that she knew her second marriage was a mistake but she did it for her children. However, what Brooke did not know was that her marriage to Ronnie would also hit rock bottom.
Aside from her ex-husbands, Brooke has been connected to retired NBA star Rashard Lewis and Detroit Pistons player Vernon Macklin. In the meantime, fans can continue to catch more on the hectic, but glamorous lifestyles of the girlfriends, exes, and wives of pro basketball players every Monday at 8/7c on VH1.