Phaedra Parks made a cameo appearance on Wednesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai alongside longtime family friend Caroline Brooks. But one week prior, she appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she not only discussed her friendship with Brooks but also shared her thoughts on Chanel Ayan.
'She's Sort Of A Firecracker': 'RHOA' Alum Phaedra Parks On 'RHODubai' Star Chanel Ayan
Phaedra Parks Described 'RHODubai' Cast Member Chanel Ayan As 'Wild'
Phaedra Parks appeared on Andy Cohen's late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, last week, where she shared her thoughts on the Real Housewives of Dubai cast, starting with perhaps the most talked about star, Chanel Ayan.
"She is [wild] but in person she is definitely… She’s sort of a firecracker in person too but just to watch, she’s really a wild one," the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member admitted.
'RHOA' Alum Phaedra Parks Loves The Diversity Of The 'RHODubai' Cast
After sharing what she thought about Ayan, Parks told Cohen that she appreciates not just the racial diversity on The Real Housewives of Dubai, but also the religious diversity.
"What I love about the Dubai cast is it’s super diverse and I think it’s historical because that’s the first time we’re seeing that type of diversity, not only from a racial perspective but from a religious perspective, so I think that’s really a good thing," she stated.
She then added, "[And] they got looks and they got some money.”
Caroline Brooks Is A Family Friend Of 'RHOA' Alum Phaedra Parks
Moving on to her relationship with Brooks, Parks said the two of them are "buddies" who go way back.
"[Brooks and I] are buddies. Actually Brooks is getting ready to help me find a new home over there. She’s from the Boston area and her family and my family are good friends," she shared, confirming she is not planning to move permanently to Dubai.
Phaedra Parks Was Added To The 'RHUGT' Cast In 2021 For Season 2
Following a seven-season stint on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which began with season three in 2010 and ended with season nine in 2017, Parks traveled to Dorinda Medley's home in Massachusetts to film the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, The Ex-Wives Club, with Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, and Jill Zarin.
New episodes of the second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two begin streaming every Thursday on Peacock.