Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Healthy Eating Habits

If it’s going to make us look THAT fit in our 50s, we want what Jennifer Aniston is having!

The Friends superstar, who’s 53 and in better shape than most women much younger than her, is our poster girl for health and wellness. She definitely knows what she’s talking about when it comes to diet and exercise.

She told People, “We’ve got to really be conscious and mindful around what we put inside our bodies. And how we sleep and how we eat and how we take care of ourselves.” Keep scrolling for more tips from this fitness icon.