Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys Her Honeymoon

Following a quiet wedding in New Orleans, with Andrew Form, life imitates art for Alexandra Daddario as she went on a honeymoon in different cities. Per her Instagram update, the newlyweds took a road trip and their wheels haven't stopped turning since.

From Florida to Alabama and Mississippi, they've had a blast looking forward to their new life together. Daddario included a firework display recorded on the Fourth of July proving that she still found time for festivities in the midst of her honeymoon.