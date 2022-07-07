Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys Her Honeymoon

Alexandra Daddario close up
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

Following a quiet wedding in New Orleans, with Andrew Form, life imitates art for Alexandra Daddario as she went on a honeymoon in different cities. Per her Instagram update, the newlyweds took a road trip and their wheels haven't stopped turning since.

From Florida to Alabama and Mississippi, they've had a blast looking forward to their new life together. Daddario included a firework display recorded on the Fourth of July proving that she still found time for festivities in the midst of her honeymoon.

The Latest

Texas Republican Proposes Banning Minors From Social Media

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Sends Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant To Miami Heat

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blazers-Nets Blockbusters Forms 'Big 3' Of Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard & Jerami Grant In Portland

NFL News: Niners Might Be Stuck With Jimmy Garoppolo

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments On Bray Wyatt

Honeymoon Road Trip

Alexandra Daddario looking beautiful with her bright blue eyes and curly, long, brown hair.
Shutterstock | 2914948

Amongst her honeymoon road trip locations, the actress detoured to the beach where her lover captured her in her element - barefooted, running across the sands with the sun setting in the background. She wore a two-piece from Reformation, a sustainable fashion brand, consisting of a cropped top and maxi skirt while her hair billowed in the breeze as she ran.

Daddario showed her playful/caring side when she rescued a tortoise from getting smashed in ongoing traffic. Form captured the moment on camera from the safety of their car while she returned the pet to his home.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

The Most Formidable Love Of Her Life

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2021 after they were seen together on a few occasions. Then, she confirmed their engagement in December, that year with a lengthy post crowning Form the most formidable love of her life.

"Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier," she wrote.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Choosing New Orleans For The Culture

She told Vogue they met in New York during the Lockdown and had dinner. Even though they officially engaged in August, Daddario said they'd agreed to get married in April. Form and Daddario tied the knot last month in "an authentic New Orleans" ceremony with music, drinking, and dancing. She decided on New Orleans because her friends married there, and she's filming AMC's Mayfair Witches there.

Waiting To Return To L.A,

Since getting to New Orleans for the production of Mayfair Witches, Daddario has complained about the heat, but she's enjoying the time with her cast and crew. She took time out one day to enjoy the ocean showing off her toned physique in a blue bikini. Per her Instagram timeline, the filming should wrap up in August, and she can return to her L.A. life.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.