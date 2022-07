The Tigers' injury issues have been well documented for a while now. And it's due to those injuries that the Tigers right-hander Beau Briske has found as much major league action as he has in 2022.

Briske will take the ball on Thursday sporting an unfavorable 1-6 record on the season. He's pitched to a 4.54 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69.1 IP this season.

The White Sox turn to a right-hander of their own in Dylan Cease. Cease has had a respectable 2022 campaign thus far. He is 7-3 with a 2.51 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched this year.