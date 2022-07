Veteran offensive lineman David Andrews has seen a lot in his career. Jones' emergence as a locker room leader isn't surprising to the 29-year-old.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand Show on Friday. “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback.

“He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”