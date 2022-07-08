Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Silk Dress

Priyanka says she tends to stay away from diets, and rather goes with the flow. She would switch to a healthier diet for a short period of time if she’s feeling unhealthy and needs to lose a few pounds but doesn’t keep a steady diet in general. She often jumps ropes to keep fit and says hydration is key to being healthy. She also has a rule to not eat late at night and tries to get her dinner in by 8’o clock at night. She also mentions that self-care is very important since if you are inherently happy, that translates into a healthy life where you are investing and taking care of yourself, and that is the key to wellness.