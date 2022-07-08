There are those that follow trends, and there are those that make them! Priyanka Chopra is a style-setter, known for serving her fans a variety of looks that have landed her on many best-dressed lists. Who would have thought Crocs and silk dresses could look so stunning on Priyanka Chopra?
Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Silk Dress
See Priyanka Mix And Match To Perfection!
The 39-year-old model, actress, and singer is in full swing on her way to making 2022 a year to remember. Now that she is a wife and new mother, she has lots of new projects that are upcoming and she has already let her fans know that she is excited to be back at work after many months away. In a glamorous, understated photo, Priyanka sported some fluffy crocks alongside her pink silk dress on the photo she posted to her Instagram with a whopping 80 million followers.
Priyanka And Her Husband Nick Jonas Lead A Simple Life Despite Careers
Priyanka is not only an actress, singer, and model, she is also a wife to a famous pop singer, Nick Jonas. The pair got married in an elaborate wedding ceremony in 2018. The couple has one daughter which they welcomed into the world in January 2022 with the help of a surrogate. The baby girl was in NICU for 100 days before being able to go home, on Mother’s Day in the same year.
Priyanka’s Road To Fitness
Priyanka says she tends to stay away from diets, and rather goes with the flow. She would switch to a healthier diet for a short period of time if she’s feeling unhealthy and needs to lose a few pounds but doesn’t keep a steady diet in general. She often jumps ropes to keep fit and says hydration is key to being healthy. She also has a rule to not eat late at night and tries to get her dinner in by 8’o clock at night. She also mentions that self-care is very important since if you are inherently happy, that translates into a healthy life where you are investing and taking care of yourself, and that is the key to wellness.
Priyanka's Upcoming Projects
Priyanka is set to appear in the Hollywood film, 'It's All Coming Back to Me’, which is set to release in February 2023. The film is a rom-com and based on the German film, 'SMS fur Dich’ released in 2016. She plays the role of a woman who struggles to move on after the death of her husband.