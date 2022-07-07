The Luxe Lifestyle Of Megan Thee Stallion's Dog 4oe

Megan Thee Stallion’s French bulldog 4oe is living a better life than all of us.

The little cutie is one of six fur babies in the Stallion household, the others being fellow Frenchies Dos and Oneita, a pit bull named 5ive, a cane corso named X, and a merle dog named Six. The 27-year-old rapper loves them all equally but 4oe is the one she takes everywhere. He made an appearance in her Popeye’s commercial as well as in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot. And he’s the only one who has his own Instagram account – with 612 thousand followers!

Keep scrolling to see just how enviable this doggo’s lifestyle is.

Steak Dinner

4oe celebrated his birthday last March with a steak dinner and he flaunted it on Instagram, saying, “Big mf steak for a BIG DAWG 🐾🔥 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME.” The post came with two pictures – one where he’s “holding” a piece of meat on a fork and another where he’s sitting at the table with the plate of steak in front of him.

The post gathered almost 150 thousand likes along with lots of heart emojis and birthday wishes.

Jet-Setting Doggo

In November 2021, 4oe “posted” two photos of himself standing at the door of a private jet – and wearing a Dior sweater, too!

Like we said, his mom takes him everywhere and he is quite the jet setter. He has at least a dozen other Instagram pictures of himself on board a private jet.

This one, captioned “Pj 4oe 🐾✈️,” got nearly a hundred thousand likes.

And Mom makes an appearance on this one, which is captioned, “She ain’t going nowhere with out me !”

Gondola Ride In Venice

Of course, if you’re getting on a private jet, you must be going somewhere nice, like Venice. 4oe “uploaded” this pic in September 2021 showing himself riding a gondola on the canals.

And what’s a trip to Italy without pasta? Here’s the lucky pup having a bowl of spaghetti. “Enjoying thee festivities,” he wrote.

Swipe below for more pics of the doggo around Venice. Mom Megan makes an appearance in the last photo.

Rocking Luxury Brands

If you’re Megan Thee Stallion’s kid, you must be going on a lot of luxury shopping trips, too. Here, 4oe can be seen posing against a backdrop of Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Saint Laurent shopping bags. “Rich dog sh*t 🐾🐶,” the caption says.

Here, he’s modeling a Versace beanie, saying, “Chillen after a long day of doin hot dog sh🐾t 🔥🔥🐶🐶.”

