The Luxe Lifestyle Of Megan Thee Stallion's Dog 4oe

Megan Thee Stallion’s French bulldog 4oe is living a better life than all of us.

The little cutie is one of six fur babies in the Stallion household, the others being fellow Frenchies Dos and Oneita, a pit bull named 5ive, a cane corso named X, and a merle dog named Six. The 27-year-old rapper loves them all equally but 4oe is the one she takes everywhere. He made an appearance in her Popeye’s commercial as well as in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot. And he’s the only one who has his own Instagram account – with 612 thousand followers!

Keep scrolling to see just how enviable this doggo’s lifestyle is.