NBA Rumors: Deandre Ayton To Hornets, Gordon Hayward To Suns In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Spurs

Though it would cost them a young and promising player and future draft assets, the proposed three-team deal would be worth exploring for the Hornets. Aside from addressing their major frontcourt problem, it would also enable them to unload Hayward and the $61.5 million that he's owed over the next two years. The potential arrival of Ayton would boost the Hornets' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scorer under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector.

Trading for Ayton may not make the Hornets an instant title contender, but adding him to the core of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Miles Bridges would undoubtedly strengthen their chances of reaching the playoffs next season.