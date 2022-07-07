Kelly Ripa revealed what it felt like to go on a vacation with her husband, Mark Consuelos. She opened up about the experience of vacationing without the kids for the first time in over two decades.
Kelly Ripa Opens Up About First Couple Trip Without Kids
Solo Couple Trip
ET reports that the 51-year-old TV personality talked about the exciting experience she had with her husband on their first solo vacation trip after many years. The couple got married in 1996 and have three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, who are 25, 21, and 19 respectively. "When you are on vacation together for the first time in 25 years without your children, you realize your kids have been occupying the bulk of time," she explained.
Some people noticed the couple were bored and suggested they climbed the Via Ferrata. Ripa at first thought it was a dangerous idea but Mark agreed they should go for it. The exciting experience also came with its challenges as the couple got lost in the woods but found fun in it all.
Kelly Has A New Show Underway
After the trip, Ripa is now focused on the show she is hosting. The Generation Gap is a game show produced by Jimmy Kimmel. In the show, "basically you're asking [grandparents] questions only their grandchildren know and you're asking grandchildren questions only their grandparents should know," she explained. The funny part of the game was when wrong answers were made and the shocking parts were the right answers.
The mother-of-three explained she does not think she would make a great contestant on the show being under the lights. On the other hand, she thinks her children would do great as they grew up with their grandparents and knew a lot about their generation. The show also has a celebrity component where stars that should be known by one generation are welcomed.
'Couples Therapy'
Kelly and Mark have always flooded social media with their lovely romantic trips to the beach and amazing times with their children. According to Purewow, their latest excursion got fans in a frenzy. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared their impressive rock climbing experience with a picture she captioned, "Couples therapy," with two rock climbers' emojis.
The picture showed the gorgeous couple well equipped with backpacks and helmets while climbing the barren cliff. A lot of celebrities took to comment on their impressive experience and Mike also left a flirty comment on the post," Legzzzzzz", with lots of red heart emojis.
'Love On The Rocks'
The TV personality shared more of the adventurous journey on her Instagram Story. One was taken from a downwards angle and another from the same angle which she captioned, "Love on the rocks." The Live host also tried to downplay the extreme level of the climb but the steep angle at which the couple was climbing was displayed. The final picture marked the end of their climb when they got to the peak.