NBA Rumors: Proposed Blazers-Nets Blockbusters Forms 'Big 3' Of Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard & Jerami Grant In Portland

One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Durant this summer is the Portland Trail Blazers. The rumors linking Durant to Portland heated up when All-Star point guard Damian Lillard posted a photoshopped photo of him and KD wearing the Blazers' jersey in an Instagram story. With their obvious need for additional star power on their roster, it's hardly surprising that Lillard is publicly recruiting Durant to Portland.

After years of being stuck in mediocrity, Lillard must already be aware that they need a player like Durant to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season.