A Look At Elizabeth Hurley's Romance History

Closeup of Elizabeth Hurley looking over her shoulder
Shutterstock | 921176

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

One of the most iconic images of Elizabeth Hurley shows her in a black Versace dress with safety-pin embellishments – yes, THAT dress – while headed to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, hand in hand with Hugh Grant. The uber-sexy dress is unforgettably famous, but so is her long-term romance with the actor.

However, Grant wasn’t the only high-profile person the 57-year-old British actress and model dated. He might have been the most talked about, but Hurley has romanced a number of other men since breaking up with him – she even married one of them. Read the details below.

The Latest

'Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey Responds To Fans Labeling Her 'A Bully'

Jessica Biel Presents Toned Frame In Throwback

Sydney Sweeney Clocks 4 Million Views In Bikini

Kristin Cavallari In Bikini Enjoys Day Out With 'Modern Family'

'I Have Always Felt Spiritually British': Tessa Thompson Shares Her Love For London

Hugh Grant

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant posing together
Shutterstock | 842245

Hurley and Grant started dating in 1987, after meeting on the set of their movie Rowing with the Wind. The romance lasted 13 years until 2000 and survived a highly publicized cheating scandal in 1995 when Grant was caught in a compromising position with a sex worker.

Despite the scandal and, later, the breakup, the two have remained close. She told E! News in 2018, “I'm very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he's still my best friend in the world. He's a really great guy. Yeah, I see him a lot, I speak to him a lot.”

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Steve Bing

Hurley had a relationship with businessman and film producer Steve Bing for a year and a half, beginning in 2000. In 2002, she gave birth to their son Damian, after they had broken up.

Bing died by suicide in 2020 and Hurley posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram that said in part, “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end.”

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Arun Nayar

Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar posing together
Shutterstock | 921176

Hurley has been married only once and it was to Indian businessman and heir Arun Nayar. They started dating in late 2002, tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies in 2007, and divorced in 2011.

Speaking to Tatler about the end of their marriage, she said, “My husband and I had the most amicable divorce in the world, and my lawyer said it was the cheapest case she'd ever handled because neither of us wanted anything. I pay for everything myself and I'm very happy that way.”

Shane Warne

Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

Hurley first sparked romance rumors with Australian cricketer Shane Warne in 2011 after they were spotted kissing in London. They announced their engagement in October that year but called it off in 2013.

Warne died from a heart attack in March 2022 and Hurley posted a tribute that said, “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart.”

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.