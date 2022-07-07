A Look At Elizabeth Hurley's Romance History

One of the most iconic images of Elizabeth Hurley shows her in a black Versace dress with safety-pin embellishments – yes, THAT dress – while headed to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, hand in hand with Hugh Grant. The uber-sexy dress is unforgettably famous, but so is her long-term romance with the actor.

However, Grant wasn’t the only high-profile person the 57-year-old British actress and model dated. He might have been the most talked about, but Hurley has romanced a number of other men since breaking up with him – she even married one of them. Read the details below.