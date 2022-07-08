Inside Jonah Hill's New $15 Million Malibu Colony Home

Nestled right on the shoreline on a desirable strip of sand offering picturesque ocean views, the new Colony home, which was formerly owned by Canadian filmmaker Paul Almond and wife Joan - a noted photographer, was originally listed for $16.9 million last year November before ultimately going to the SuperBad star for a huge price reduction.

Built in the 1930s, the traditional-style three-story house is tightly situated between its neighbors and compactly sits on a 0.16-acre lot, where its red brick driveway separates its structure enclosing a two-car garage at the front, from the nearby street.

The dated, stucco and wood-shingled covered design spans a little over 3,000 square feet where inside are four bedrooms and equal baths. Among the common areas including the living, dining, and kitchen, are a family room, office/study, den, back courtyard, and multiple decks offering panoramic ocean views and spectacular sunsets.