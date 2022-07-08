Actor Jonah Hill has snagged a second home in Malibu Colony, forking out almost $15.5 million for the beachside retreat. According to the listing details, the Moneyball star purchased the new home this summer, just 3 weeks ago. The waterfront property couldn’t be more perfect for Hill, who avidly meditates and is a well-known surfing enthusiast.
Inside Jonah Hill's New $15 Million Malibu Colony Home
The Latest
Hill’s Investment Portfolio
It was over a year ago that the two-time Academy Award-nominated thespian purchased a $9 million contemporary spread on the “land side” of the exclusive 24-hour guard-gated Colony enclave. Hill’s two Malibu homes join others in his investment portfolio, including a Manhattan condo he bought for $9.2 million in 2016, and a charming Santa Monica spread for $6.8 million in 2019.
It’s Right On The Beach!
Nestled right on the shoreline on a desirable strip of sand offering picturesque ocean views, the new Colony home, which was formerly owned by Canadian filmmaker Paul Almond and wife Joan - a noted photographer, was originally listed for $16.9 million last year November before ultimately going to the SuperBad star for a huge price reduction.
Built in the 1930s, the traditional-style three-story house is tightly situated between its neighbors and compactly sits on a 0.16-acre lot, where its red brick driveway separates its structure enclosing a two-car garage at the front, from the nearby street.
The dated, stucco and wood-shingled covered design spans a little over 3,000 square feet where inside are four bedrooms and equal baths. Among the common areas including the living, dining, and kitchen, are a family room, office/study, den, back courtyard, and multiple decks offering panoramic ocean views and spectacular sunsets.
Design Features
Highlights throughout the home feature a fireside living room offering abundance of natural light with vaulted wood-beam ceilings. From there is a seamless flow via wide arched doorways into both a formal dining room and a sun-drenched family room, creating a bright and open interior that's ideal for entertaining. Both spaces open to a spacious brick patio with a covered al fresco dining area, flanked by a raised wood deck, which sits right above the beach with steps leading directly to the sand and beyond to the expansive seashore.
The galley-style kitchen is outfitted with tan-brown cabinetry, tiled counter tops, hardwood floors, recessed lighting and built-in refrigerator/freezer, and newer stainless appliances.
Heading up the split-level staircase is where you’ll find the master suite equipped with its very own ocean-view balcony, a walk-in closet, and a bathroom featuring dual vanities and a glass-enclosed rainfall shower outfitted with Spanish-style tiles and tan cabinetry.
Adjoining are the guest suites designed with their own unique charm, a spacious den warmed by a rustic wood stove fireplace, and quaint office space with plenty of lighting.
Hill’s Design Style
Based on Hill’s other real estate properties, his latest Malibu Colony purchase will undoubtedly go through some extensive contemporary-style upgrades. There’s also no telling how long he will hold on to this new purchase either- Earlier this month the Oscar-nominee listed his other Malibu home on the market for a significantly higher $15 million, moving up from $9 million.
The 21 Jump Street actor’s loft in New York City’s Manhattan neighborhood is also in escrow to be sold for just under $11 million, having purchased it for $9.2 million six years ago.
Fans of Jonah Hill can tune in to his latest project – a Netflix Original comedy directed by Kenya Barris and co-written with Hill, dubbed You People starring himself alongside Eddie Murphy and Lauren London, that’s streaming now. His latest movie was the Martin Scorsese-directed biopic Grateful Dead with Hill starring as the iconic rock band's frontman Jerry Garcia.