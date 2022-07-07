WWE News: Alexa Bliss Comments On Bray Wyatt

Wrestling star Bray Wyatt was released from the WWE in July 2021. It was a decision that was met with great disapproval from the WWE universe.

Considered one of the most creative minds in the wrestling industry, fans grew to love Wyatt's work. From his time as a backwoods cult leader to his spell as a demonic entity known as "The Fiend," Wyatt entertained fans across the world.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss worked with Wyatt near the end of his WWE tenure. And she opened up about working with the former WWE Universal Champion on Ryan Satin's "Out Of Character" Podcast.