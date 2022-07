It is common for artists to find themselves surrounded by drugs and drug addicts and sometimes become addicts themselves for various reasons.

Seeing your favorite artist go through the effects of addiction is never easy, and luckily for the fans of rising star Noah Cyrus, they can now witness the singer in much better health.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Noah revealed how she was addicted to Xanax sharing details of her journey toward recovery, which we will tell you all about!