German model Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Olumi have proven themselves to be quite the dynamic duo with the 17-year-old following in her mother's footsteps. The pair stepped out for the Jurassic World movie premiere last month in their widely different styles yet looking as chic as ever.

At the beginning of June, Leni wished Heidi a happy birthday with a picture from her childhood evoking nostalgic feelings in her 1.4 million followers.

