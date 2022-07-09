Salma Hayek In Bikini Shines In Purple

Salma Hayek looks pretty in purple in a series of posts while relaxing away on a hammock surrounded by a gorgeous seaside setting. Wherever she is in the world, and no matter what is going on in her life, Hayek always seems to be able to take time off and enjoy the finer things in life.

The actress is still looking fierce and in great shape at 55 years old and serves as an inspiration to both young girls and women alike. In a paisley-colored robe and donning a dark pair of sunglasses and brim hat, Salma is living her best life and is more than happy to welcome fans into her world!