The Colorado Rockies will look to bounce back when they visit divisional foe Los Angeles Dodgers again this season. The visitors dropped a 3-5 decision in the series opener and then fell 2-5 in the second game.

Needless to say, coming back home was a big necessity for a Dodgers team that struggled to be at their best on the road. Now, they're once again playing like the World Series contender they are.