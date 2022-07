While Spears and Hilton have had their fair share of personal struggles over the years, they have leaned on each other on many occasions out of the spotlight. In a 2020 interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Hilton commented on this saying: "I saw her this summer. We've had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much," said Hilton, adding that the pair met up with an intimate group of friends. "She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I've never talked about [the conservatorship] with her."