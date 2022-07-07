The Miami Heat are one of the title contenders that are expected to be active on the trade market this summer. The Heat may still be considered a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference but with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the league, they obviously need more star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of winning the NBA championship title. In the past months, the Heat have already been linked to several superstars who are rumored to be available on the trading block.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Sends Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant To Miami Heat
Hypothetical Three-Team Trade
In a recent article, Andrew Hughes of Fansided's Hardwood Houdini came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Heat to acquire Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. The suggested deal won't only be between the Heat and the Nets, but it would also involve the Boston Celtics. In the proposed three-way trade, the Heat would get Irving and Durant, the Celtics would receive Duncan Robinson, and the Nets would obtain Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic, Kyle Lowry, four future first-round picks, three pick swaps, and a 2023 second-round pick.
Heat Add Two Proven Stars
The proposed blockbuster trade should be a no-brainer for the Heat, especially if they are serious about ending their title drought in the 2022-23 NBA season. By giving up all those assets, the Heat would be acquiring two veteran superstars who have plenty of Finals experience and won at least one NBA championship title. Irving and Durant may have dealt with numerous health issues in the past years but when both players are healthy, pairing them with Jimmy Butler would undoubtedly make the Heat one of the top favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.
Nets Receive Massive Rebuilding Package
The hypothetical three-way deal would also be worth exploring for the Nets, especially if they decide to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild. In exchange for Irving and Durant, the Nets would be getting a young All-Star in Adebayo, two young and promising players in Herro and Jovic, a veteran leader in Lowry, and multiple future draft assets. However, after the trade, the Nets would need to choose between Adebayo and Ben Simmons.
Adebayo and Simmons can't become teammates in Brooklyn next season since, according to league rules, a team can't keep two designated rookie-scale-contract players acquired via trade.
Celtics Get A Veteran Sharpshooter
Helping the Heat and the Nets facilitate the blockbuster trade would also benefit the Celtics. By simply giving up a future second-round pick, the Celtics would be acquiring a veteran sharpshooter in Robinson. Robinson may have gone through plenty of ups and downs last season but with his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity and efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc, he would be an intriguing fit with Celtics franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Sharing the floor with an elite three-point shooter like Robinson would make it easier for Tatum and Brown to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.