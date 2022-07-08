David Pearce Charged With Murder Of Model And Friend After Los Angeles Warehouse Party

Around 4:00 a.m. on the night of November 13, Cabrales-Arzola reportedly texted Giles and said they should "do a line." A friend of the women later reported that they had witnessed Pearce giving them a substance that looked like cocaine.

Text messages between Cabrales-Arzola and Giles appear to indicate that 20 minutes after they arrived at the aforementioned apartment, they began to feel a sense of uneasiness. Reportedly, Giles texted Cabrales-Arzola, "Let's go" with a wide-eyed emoji, to which she responded, "Yes." They then called an Uber. However, no one entered the rideshare vehicle upon its arrival, and it left the property within 5 minutes.

A resident who lived in the same apartment later told authorities that she heard "someone in pain and moaning on and off" for hours from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

When investigators questioned the men, Osborn reportedly looked nervous and stated that he had not given the women any drugs. He also said that when they noticed their states were "getting progressively worse," they panicked and brought them to separate hospitals. As for why they didn't call 911, he said that they had decided not to because they didn't know the women.