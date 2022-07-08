David Brian Pearce has been charged with murder surrounding the deaths of model Christy Giles, 24, and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26. The announcement was made by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
David Pearce Charged With Murder Of Model And Friend After Los Angeles Warehouse Party
Crimes Date Back To November 2021
Around 5:00 a.m. on November 13, Pearce, 40, along with Brandt Osborn and Michael Ansbach, was captured on surveillance footage leaving a warehouse rave with both women. Shortly after that, they reportedly arrived at Pearce and Osborn's apartment.
Roughly 12 hours after the women were seen traveling to the apartment, Giles' lifeless body was discovered outside of the Southern California Hospital in Culver City. The men who left her there had arrived in a Toyota Prius without a license plate.
Later, Cabrales-Arzola was then brought to Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles hospital. She died of multiple organ failure and multiple drug intoxication on November 24 after spending at least ten days in critical condition.
Medical Examiner Findings
Upon investigation, it was determined that Giles had died of "multiple drug intoxication," as she had cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) in her system. As for Cabrales-Arzola, at the time of her death, she had cocaine, MDMA, and "probable other" undetermined drugs in her system. The deaths were ruled homicides.
Texts And Firsthand Accounts From That Night Raise Additional Questions
Around 4:00 a.m. on the night of November 13, Cabrales-Arzola reportedly texted Giles and said they should "do a line." A friend of the women later reported that they had witnessed Pearce giving them a substance that looked like cocaine.
Text messages between Cabrales-Arzola and Giles appear to indicate that 20 minutes after they arrived at the aforementioned apartment, they began to feel a sense of uneasiness. Reportedly, Giles texted Cabrales-Arzola, "Let's go" with a wide-eyed emoji, to which she responded, "Yes." They then called an Uber. However, no one entered the rideshare vehicle upon its arrival, and it left the property within 5 minutes.
A resident who lived in the same apartment later told authorities that she heard "someone in pain and moaning on and off" for hours from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
When investigators questioned the men, Osborn reportedly looked nervous and stated that he had not given the women any drugs. He also said that when they noticed their states were "getting progressively worse," they panicked and brought them to separate hospitals. As for why they didn't call 911, he said that they had decided not to because they didn't know the women.
Pearce Faces Other Charges
These are not the first charges that Pearce has faced in recent years. In December 2021, he was arrested for a series of unrelated sexual assaults against seven women between 2007 and 2020. He had remained behind bars following his arrest as he waited for his upcoming trial. Now, he faces additional charges.
What's Ahead
On top of the murder charges, Pearce has also been charged with two felony counts of selling, transporting, or furnishing a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be arraigned next Monday. His attorney, Jacob Glucksman, said that his client "adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women's unfortunate deaths."
As for Osborn, he has been charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact.
