3 Times Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Were Couple Goals

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews
Shutterstock | 4559857

Sports
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the top NFL players. Off the field, though, he is a loving husband and father who adores his wife Brittany Matthews and their beautiful daughter Sterling Skye.

Brittany and Patrick have been together for a long time and were even high-school sweethearts in Whitehouse, Texas. The pair have been so into each other even before Patrick became an NFL star. 

The couple tied the knot in March 2022, not long after the birth of their daughter, and has not stopped showing off their beautiful romance.

Keep scrolling to see some of the times Patrick and Brittany have thrilled their fans with their enviable show of love. 

The Latest

'I'm Very Embarrassed About The Band': Cazzie David Comments On Her Mom's Ukulele Band

Charles Barkley Says Modern NBA Players Are 'Rich Spoiled Brats'

Inside Jonah Hill's New $15 Million Malibu Colony Home

Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Healthy Eating Habits

Paris Hilton And Britney Spears' Friendship History

Love In The Ocean

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes enjoy time off at sea
instagram | Brittany Mattheews/Instagram

On June 25, Brittany took to her Instagram page to share some adorable photos of herself and Patrick displaying their love. In the pictures, the couple was in the middle of an ocean with their lower bodies submerged in the water.

Patrick posed behind Brittany, wrapping his hand around her tightly. Brittany was clad in a black one-piece swimsuit while Patrick wore blue shorts and a white face cap. The pair also wore matching black sunglasses.

The last snapshot showed the couple holding each other by the waist while backing the camera.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Fans Shower Love On Brittany And Patrick

Patrick Mahomes saying nice and giving thumbs up
Giphy | State Farm

Some of Brittany's 1.1 million Instagram followers took to the post's comment section to gush over her and Patrick. Many of the awestruck fans confessed the lovebirds are their favorite couples. 

"My faves!!" a fan commented alongside a love face emoji. 

"Cutest couple goals ever!" another fan wrote. 

"So sweet! So in love! You two are the best thing!" a third fan gushed alongside a love emoji. 

Patrick also commented on his beloved wife's post with three love emojis. 

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Taking A Break For A Kiss

Patrick Mahomes Kisses His wife before a game
instagram | Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Patrick and are never shy about expressing their affection in public. In a short video Brittany uploaded on her Instagram feed, Patrick was seen taking a break from his game to kiss her.

Fans praised the romantic act as they took to the comment section to express how cute and inspiring it was.

Water Lovers

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes play in the water
instagram | Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Brittany And Patrick love creating memories in the pool. In two Instagram photos from August 26, 2021, the couple was pictured in an ocean having a romantic moment. In the images, Patrick was seen planting a kiss on Brittany's neck while she smiled beautifully.

Brittany captioned the photos, "My Mansssss."

Brittany and Patrick appear to have pure and true love, and their adorable photos are inspirational for their fans. One can't rule them out from serving more couple goals soon.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.