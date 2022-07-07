Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Romantic Vacation

Love is in the air for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as the couple take a much-deserved romantic vacation on the Island of Turks and Caicos. Following a busy schedule last month and the one before after welcoming their daughter via surrogacy, the actress hinted that she needed a break.

Last month, Priyanka wrapped filming on her latest project, Citadel, and launched her new restaurant Sona Home. Chopra also blessed her 80.2 million Instagram followers with new pictures of her and Jonas.

Keep scrolling to check it out.

An Island Girl In Turks And Caicos

Priyanka Chopra close up
Shutterstock | 2914948

The 39-year-old actress turned up the heat in the cover photo with a selfie of herself pecking her husband's cheek. Then she shared more intimate images of the couple enjoying a sunny ride in the blue ocean. There she wore oversized black sunglasses and let her luscious full hair down while cozying up to Jonas and flaunting her toned, long legs.

On the other hand, Jonas' yellow-lens sunglasses didn't appear to do a good job of keeping the sun out because he squinted his eyes at the camera.

Swipe to see more pictures.

More Romantic Shots With Nick

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Vanity Fair after party
Shutterstock | 564025

In more shots, fans could see Chopra having the time of her life as she ran towards the ocean in her sunny yellow one-piece and then spent some time floating on her back in the blue waters. She was really feeling herself and added a fitting caption by identifying as an "Island girl". Chopra left a romantic shot for patient swipers in the second to the last slide. She showed off her physique wearing an open-chest one-piece with mini shorts and a brighter smile as Jonas engulfed her in an embrace from behind.

Talking About Sona Home

Chopra opened up more about her new business Sona Home - a restaurant that also sells dishware. She said,

"What's so beautiful about I think Sona is that everything single thing comes from a thought. THere's a reason for the design being the way it is. There's a reason why we [Maneesh & she] have chosen certain shapes, why there's a certain embroidery..."

Pre-Vacation Hints

Chopra first hinted at vacation time during her All North America campaign. She lounged by the poolside in a monochrome plum set - a halter neck one-piece and sarong - while she covered her face with nude sunglasses. She also wore matching makeup and heavily accessorized the look.

