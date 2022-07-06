NBA News: James Harden Has No Beef With Kyrie Irving

So, now that the air has been cleared and the rumors of a potential feud between Harden, Irving, and/or Durant have been dismissed, will Daryl Morey dig deep into his bag again?

Joel Embiid reportedly let the Sixers know that he wants them to exhaust all options in an attempt to trade for Durant, and the Sixers were also a potential destination for Irving, according to the latest rumors.

Doc Rivers' team is on the verge of championship contention, they just need another piece to take the heat off Embiid and the aging Harden. They have Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris to work out a deal, so... will they pull the trigger? Don't sleep on them.