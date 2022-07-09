Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Slinky Thigh-Skimming Dress

She may be a self-declared tomboy, but Thylane Blondeau was the epitome of elegance in a YSL minidress while posing for fashion and beauty photographer Thierno Sy.

Going tight in a thigh-skimming number, the French model, who topped TC Chandler's list of "100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year" in 2006 and 2017, flashed her sculpted legs in sheer tights with a chic polka-dot print -- a far cry from her "kind of boyish" personal style, as she described it to W Magazine.

See the photo below and keep scrolling for more pics!