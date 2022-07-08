MLB News: Austin Barnes Discusses Contract Extension, Tony Gonsolin's Career Year

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers should be the league-wide favorite to take home the Commissioner's trophy.

Even in a year where Walker Buehler has barely been able to pitch, with Clayton Kershaw struggling with injuries and consistency, Dustin May not playing at all, Trevor Bauer likely never playing again, and Mookie Betts missing time, they continue to sit at the top of the National League.

Gonsolin has stepped up big time when they needed him the most. They have an explosive offense and are stacked with talent at every position, so no wonder why Barnes would want to spend the remainder of his career with them.