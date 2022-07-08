MLB Insider Buster Olney Reveals Favorite To Land Athletics' Frankie Montas

The Oakland Athletics are in a weird situation. Relocation rumors swirl around the team as the ballclub has had issues securing a new ballpark in Oakland. The team is also amid a fire sale, moving their best players for prospects that can aid them in the future.

One of the players up for grabs on the trade market is right-hander Frankie Montas. Considered the best pitchers available, Montas will have no shortage of suitors between now and the August 2nd trade deadline.

ESPN insider Buster Olney has revealed the team that is considered the favorites to land the 29-year-old.

"An Acute Need"

Frankie Montas
Shutterstock | 189939508

According to Olney's sources, the St. Louis Cardinals are the favorites to acquire Montas from the Athletics.

"The Cardinals are viewed by some rival execs as a favorite to get Oakland's Frankie Montas because they have the most acute need -- and because it'd be tough for them to land Castillo or Mahle from the division-rival Reds," Olney tweeted.

St. Louis needs a starting pitcher. Especially a pitcher at the top of the rotation, given the loss of Jack Flaherty earlier in the season.

Conflicted Reports?

Frankie Montas
Shutterstock | 840655

Olney's report comes in the wake of an earlier tidbit shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo. During a Q&A with Cardinals fans, Woo was asked if a move for the former Los Angeles Dodger was realistic. The answer didn't seem to paint the most optimistic picture.

"I understand the allure on Montas, I really do. But he's likely to be the SP in highest demand this deadline…. And he won't come cheap. If you're looking to acquire Montas, you need to be prepared to part with at least two top prospects and at least one emerging major-league player with high upside. In the Cardinals case, that would be a Jordan Walker/Masyn Winn-level prospect and a Juan Yepez-caliber player, at the minimum," Woo responded.

The question every front office needs to be asking themselves, according to Woo, is whether a team is willing to sacrifice their farm system depth now and in the future to chase a World Series right now. The Cardinals may not be so willing.

An Easier Move

St. Louis Cardinals
Shutterstock | 3514124

As Olney mentioned, Montas might be one of the easier options for them to acquire on the market. Specifically mentioned in the insider's tweet are Cincinnati Reds pitchers Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle.

The Reds and Cardinals playing in the same division naturally increase the price a team will demand for a player. An example of this came in 2018 when the Detroit Tigers traded outfielder Leonys Martin to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for then-prospect Willi Castro.

According to rival talent evaluators, Castro was one of the Guardians' highly regarded prospects. And yet, he was dealt in exchange for a journeyman outfielder making less than $2 million a season. Imagine the intradivision price increase for a top trade target.

What Does This Mean?

St. Louis Cardinals
Shutterstock | 192249172

At the end of the day, we won't know anything concrete until August 2nd rolls around. We won't know if this is conjecture or legitimate.

However, where there's smoke, there's usually fire. And if rival executives are getting this impression, one must wonder what is creating the impression Montas is likely to be a Cardinal around the league.

