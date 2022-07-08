MLB Insider Buster Olney Reveals Favorite To Land Athletics' Frankie Montas

The Oakland Athletics are in a weird situation. Relocation rumors swirl around the team as the ballclub has had issues securing a new ballpark in Oakland. The team is also amid a fire sale, moving their best players for prospects that can aid them in the future.

One of the players up for grabs on the trade market is right-hander Frankie Montas. Considered the best pitchers available, Montas will have no shortage of suitors between now and the August 2nd trade deadline.

ESPN insider Buster Olney has revealed the team that is considered the favorites to land the 29-year-old.