'I'm Very Embarrassed About The Band': Cazzie David Comments On Her Mom's Ukulele Band

Cazzie David is an American scriptwriter and actress. She co-created and co-starred in the web series Eighty-Sixed. She also appeared in the third season of The Umbrella Academy, currently available on Netflix.

The 28-year-old scriptwriter recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and expressed shame about her mother and mother-in-law's participation in a ladies' Ukulele band. The actress also discussed her fight with her sister over a glass of water and the prosthetics for her role in The Umbrella Academy.

