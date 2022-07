One of the things every baseball fan knows about Scherzer is the passion and insane drive he displays on the field. There may not be a player in baseball who wants the ball more in a tough spot than the future Hall of Fame Mets ace.

Scherzer is known to try and argue with his managers on the mound in an attempt to say in games. And he's been successful on more than one occasion. While that didn't happen in this game, Showalter knows how Scherzer is and loves it.

“He wants to pitch the seventh and the eighth and the ninth and the 10th,” Showalter said. “He never wants to come out of the game.”