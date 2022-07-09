Jen Shah will head to trial to address wire fraud and money laundering charges later this month. As the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member prepares to take the stand in hopes of clearing her name, her rental home has been placed on the market.
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's $7.6 Million Rental Home Is For Sale Ahead Of Trial
The Latest
Jen Shah's Salt Lake City Home Has Been Referred To As The 'Shah Ski Chalet'
Jen Shah featured her "Shah Ski Chalet" on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. As she nears her trial date, it has been confirmed that the property, which Shah and her family were renting, is on the market for a whopping $7.6 million.
According to a report shared by Radar Online, the home boasts 9,420 square feet, including five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, which overlooks Park City, Utah.
The Home Is Owned By A Texas-Based Real Estate Company
Radar Online revealed that the recently listed property is located on a cul-de-sac, boasting vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with a double Viking oven, a three-car garage, a game room, and more.
Although fans initially thought that Shah and her family owned the lavish "Shah Chalet," it was revealed early last year that they were renting. At that time, the New York Post confirmed the home was owned by a real estate company based out of Texas.
Brandi Redmond Of 'RHOD' Was The One Who First Claimed A 'RHOSLC' Cast Member Was Renting
Rumors began swirling in 2021 that someone from the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was renting when Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond suggested such in a comment on Instagram.
"I do know that one of those ladies is renting a house," Redmond shared.
And right away, Shah fired back at the former Bravo cast member by suggesting that she owned four additional homes.
Jen Shah Claimed She Had Access To Six Properties
"Is this what everyone is getting their g-string up their a-- about bcuz [they're] irrelevant? Or is it bcuz they wish they could afford to pay the rent plus own 4 other homes and have an apt in NYC?" Shah asked at the time.
Shah and her cast mates began filming The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City earlier this year, but thus far, fans have not heard of a premiere date for the upcoming third season.