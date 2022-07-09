'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah's $7.6 Million Rental Home Is For Sale Ahead Of Trial

Jen Shah featured her "Shah Ski Chalet" on recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. As she nears her trial date, it has been confirmed that the property, which Shah and her family were renting, is on the market for a whopping $7.6 million.

According to a report shared by Radar Online, the home boasts 9,420 square feet, including five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, which overlooks Park City, Utah.