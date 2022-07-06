Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Tight Plunging Dress

She can rock literally any look (just think back to her romantic pink dress at the Giambattista Valli event two months ago or her daring braless Valentino outfit from Paris Fashion Week in March), but Vanessa Hudgens was all about the femme fatale vibe in a recent social media update. Clad in a black bodycon-fit dress, she served up attitude, curves galore, and a whole lotta cleavage, and scored a heart-eyes emoji from everyone's favorite foodie, Sports Illustrated babe Chrissy Teigen.

Check it out below and keep scrolling for more photos!