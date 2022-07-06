Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Tight Plunging Dress

Vanessa Hudgens with half-buns, black choker, and long gold earrings.
Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

She can rock literally any look (just think back to her romantic pink dress at the Giambattista Valli event two months ago or her daring braless Valentino outfit from Paris Fashion Week in March), but Vanessa Hudgens was all about the femme fatale vibe in a recent social media update. Clad in a black bodycon-fit dress, she served up attitude, curves galore, and a whole lotta cleavage, and scored a heart-eyes emoji from everyone's favorite foodie, Sports Illustrated babe Chrissy Teigen.

Check it out below and keep scrolling for more photos!

Flaunting Those Curves

Thrilling her 46.3 million Instagram followers with a carousel of pics, the High School Musical star posed against a white backdrop to make her dress pop and show off her hourglass shape. She wore a ruched number reminiscent of her Schiaparelli look at the Tonys, ramping up the sexiness with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Paired with an elegant nude glam, the sleeveless dress was designed to also show off her slender arms, covered by her cascading curls in the photos. Understated gold earrings added just the right amount of bling and, while the 33-year-old made no mention of where she was going, she was definitely red-carpet-ready.

Scroll for more photos!

Nailing The Hottest Trend

Vanessa Hudgens in blue halter neck crop top and high-waist white pants at an event.
Shutterstock | 564025

One thing you can say about Vanessa is that she's always on top of the hottest trends. Case in point, the Tick,tick…BOOM! star recently jumped on the bandwagon of Hailey Bieber's trademark "glaze donut" nails, with an Instagram photo shared by L.A.-based nail artist Zola Ganzorigt showing off her almond-shaped, white iridescent manicure.

Ganzorigt added a BTS of Vanessa smiling as she held up her nails set against her matching pearl necklace. "Matchy matchy @vanessahudgens 🤍," read the caption.

Abs Out

Another recent update from Vanessa saw her posing with her sister Stella for an abs-out mirror selfie in teeny crop tops. "Big y2k girls," The Princess Switch star wrote alongside the pic, wherein she and Stella were twinning in black tops and matching Y-shaped necklaces.

The Hudgens sisters have been flaunting their respective toned tummies in cut-out outfits all over Instagram as of late, posting pics from their vacation in France.

Here's another sample.

And let's not forget about Italy.

No Bra Club

Speaking of flashing body parts, Vanessa, who stunned in braless Valentino at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in June, expressed her views on the "free the nipple" movement in her December cover story with Glamour UK.

"Bras are uncomfortable,” she said. “If you feel more comfortable and ready to take on the world in a bra, then by all means wear one. But for me personally, they’re just not comfortable. I don’t want to feel restricted.”

