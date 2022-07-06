Khloe Kardashian 'Is Happy' In New Love Life And 'Done' With Tristan Thompson

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that "Khloe has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages." The insider also stated Khloe was done with Tristan romantically and they are only "strictly co-parenting" their daughter, True. The rumors of Khloe moving on first came from a gossip account, DeuxMoi, where someone claimed she was "seeing another NBA player."

The Kardashians star quickly denied this stating she was focusing on herself and her daughter for the time being. The Strong Looks Better Naked author also wrote on Instagram likely in regards to her new relationship, reflecting on how blessed she feels.