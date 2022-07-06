Khloe Kardashian has moved on from her ex, Tristan Thompson, and is now happy in the "early stages" of a new relationship. Leading up to this, the former couple had many tumultuous moments enshrouded in cheating issues.
Khloe Kardashian 'Is Happy' In New Love Life And 'Done' With Tristan Thompson
The Latest
New Relationship
An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that "Khloe has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages." The insider also stated Khloe was done with Tristan romantically and they are only "strictly co-parenting" their daughter, True. The rumors of Khloe moving on first came from a gossip account, DeuxMoi, where someone claimed she was "seeing another NBA player."
The Kardashians star quickly denied this stating she was focusing on herself and her daughter for the time being. The Strong Looks Better Naked author also wrote on Instagram likely in regards to her new relationship, reflecting on how blessed she feels.
Khloe And Tristan's Relationship
The duo started dating in 2016 but called it quits two years later after Tristan was caught kissing Jordyn Woods who was Kylie Jenner's former best friend. They tried to reconcile shortly after August 2021 but Us Weekly confirmed the couple had split again in June 2021. The duo later reconciled in fall but it was later discovered in December 2021 that the Basketball player was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old trainer.
A month after Maralee gave birth, Tristan confirmed the baby boy was his and embraced responsibility. After Khloe and Tristan's breakup, they tried to be civil by meeting for lunch with their daughter and also spending Father's Day together.
End Of Romance With Tristan
Hola reports that the 38-year-old TV personality has finally ended things romantically with Tristan. Much is not known about her new relationship with the mystery man except that he is a private equity investor and they were introduced by Kim Kardashian. A source informed Us that Tristan wants "nothing more" than to get back with Khloe which she does not want, so "There's jealousy there".
The NBA star has tried countless times to win her back but she has made it clear that an end has come to their romantic relationship. He has cheated on her countless times even when she was pregnant with their daughter, True. The last straw was when he impregnated Maralee Nichols, a fitness trainer, the night Khloe threw him a 30th birthday party. Now, the 31-year-old basketball player was just "single" and "not dating anyone special."
A Bit Of Payback
It was good news that the Kardashians got over all the times Tristan embarrassed them and he was even able to celebrate Father's Day with the family. They got a bit of payback though on their Hulu reality show where Kim roasted Tristan for impregnating Maralee while he was trying to redeem himself and Khloe agreed, talking about all his lack of protection thoughts which led to the pregnancy.